Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $215.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $190.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EW. Bank of America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Sunday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $189.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.90. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $123.00 and a 52 week high of $197.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.72 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 31.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $966,515.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,302,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.10, for a total transaction of $205,248.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,229 shares in the company, valued at $3,981,213.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,668 shares of company stock worth $27,195,828. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 21,360.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,636,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10,587,326 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $559,646,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,112,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $629,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,749 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,545,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $617,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,539 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,576,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,160,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

