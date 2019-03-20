EI Group (EIG) Hits New 1-Year High at $217.50

EI Group PLC (LON:EIG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 217.50 ($2.84) and last traded at GBX 216 ($2.82), with a volume of 425260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215.50 ($2.82).

EIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of EI Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EI Group in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on EI Group in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a “sector performer” rating and a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EI Group in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on EI Group from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 217.86 ($2.85).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.06, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69.

In other news, insider Neil Smith sold 113,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.67), for a total transaction of £231,384.96 ($302,345.43).

EI Group Company Profile (LON:EIG)

Ei Group plc operates leased and tenanted pubs in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Publican Partnerships, Commercial Properties, and Managed. The company engages in the rental of commercial properties, as well as financing and public houses management businesses. It is also involved in the sale of foods and drinks, as well as accommodation and gaming machines.

