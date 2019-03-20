El Paso Electric (EE) versus COMPANHIA PARAN/S (ELPVY) Head to Head Review

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) and COMPANHIA PARAN/S (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares El Paso Electric and COMPANHIA PARAN/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets El Paso Electric 9.33% 8.83% 2.84% COMPANHIA PARAN/S 8.03% N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares El Paso Electric and COMPANHIA PARAN/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio El Paso Electric $903.60 million 2.60 $84.32 million $2.33 24.71 COMPANHIA PARAN/S $4.40 billion 0.29 $323.93 million N/A N/A

COMPANHIA PARAN/S has higher revenue and earnings than El Paso Electric.

Volatility & Risk

El Paso Electric has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COMPANHIA PARAN/S has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.8% of El Paso Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of El Paso Electric shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

El Paso Electric pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. COMPANHIA PARAN/S pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. El Paso Electric pays out 61.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. El Paso Electric has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for El Paso Electric and COMPANHIA PARAN/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score El Paso Electric 0 3 0 0 2.00 COMPANHIA PARAN/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

El Paso Electric currently has a consensus price target of $55.33, suggesting a potential downside of 3.90%. Given El Paso Electric’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe El Paso Electric is more favorable than COMPANHIA PARAN/S.

Summary

El Paso Electric beats COMPANHIA PARAN/S on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

El Paso Electric Company Profile

El Paso Electric Company, a public utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in west Texas and southern New Mexico. It generates electricity through nuclear fuel, natural gas, and coal, as well as solar photovoltaic panels and wind turbines with a generating capability of approximately 2,085 megawatts. The company also sources electricity from purchased power. The company owns and has ownership interests in four 345 kilovolt (kv) transmission lines in New Mexico and Arizona; and three 500 kV lines in Arizona. It serves approximately 425,000 residential, commercial, industrial, public authority, and wholesale customers; and distributes electricity to retail customers. El Paso Electric Company was founded in 1901 and is based in El Paso, Texas.

COMPANHIA PARAN/S Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia  COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 394 municipalities in the State of Paraná and in the municipality of Porto União in the State of Santa Catarina. The company also provides telecommunication services to corporate clients, including supermarkets, universities, banks, Internet service providers, and television networks, as well as to retail clients; and broadband Internet access to public elementary and middle schools. In addition, it supplies piped gas to 39,377 customers, including thermoelectric plants, cogeneration plants, gas stations, other businesses, and residences through a gas distribution network covering 812 kilometers in the State of Paraná. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

