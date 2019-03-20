Eland Oil & Gas (ELA) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Eland Oil & Gas (LON:ELA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of ELA opened at GBX 123 ($1.61) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01. Eland Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of GBX 77 ($1.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 138.50 ($1.81). The firm has a market cap of $268.01 million and a PE ratio of 15.00.

About Eland Oil & Gas

Eland Oil & Gas PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the OML 40 license, which covers an area of 498 square kilometers located in the Niger Delta; and a 40% interest in the Ubima field that covers an area of 65 square kilometers located in the northern part of Rivers State.

