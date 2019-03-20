Elecosoft PLC (ELCO) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 0.40 Per Share

Elecosoft PLC (LON:ELCO) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Elecosoft’s previous dividend of $0.28. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ELCO opened at GBX 74.50 ($0.97) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.99. The firm has a market cap of $60.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59. Elecosoft has a 52 week low of GBX 47 ($0.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 92.90 ($1.21).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Elecosoft in a research note on Friday, January 25th.

About Elecosoft

Elecosoft plc provides software and related services to the architectural, engineering, construction, and owner/operator industries in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers project management software under the Powerproject brand; cost estimating software under the Bidcon brand; CAD/design software solutions under the Arcon Evo and o2c brands; Interiormarket, an industry-specific and modular marketing solution; engineering software solutions under the Staircon and Statcon brands, as well as under the Framing name; and information management solutions under IconSystem and MarketingManager brands.

