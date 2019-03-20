Electrocore (ECOR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Electrocore (NASDAQ:ECOR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of ECOR stock opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. Electrocore has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Electrocore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th.

In other news, insider Joseph P. Errico sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Electrocore stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Electrocore (NASDAQ:ECOR) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,578 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Electrocore worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Electrocore Company Profile

electroCore, LLC, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. It is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only vagus nerve stimulation therapy, for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

