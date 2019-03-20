Electronic Arts (EA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “EA shares have substantially outperformed the industry in the past year. Solid performance of Apex Legends along with growing traction in FIFA & The Sims franchise is noteworthy. Expanding gaming portfolio with upcoming releases including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is expected to bode well for the company in the near term. Growing user base driven by eSports is a positive. However, EA’s dependence on a handful of franchises is a major concern. Intense competition from the likes of Activision and Take-Two Interactive is expected to hurt market share. Declining net bookings on the back of underperformance of Battlefield V is negative. Moreover, sluggish performance of Anthem is likely to hurt top-line growth. Slower adoption of FIFA Online 4 is also an overhang.”

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $97.51 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $73.91 and a one year high of $151.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The game software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Laura Miele sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total value of $99,387.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,734.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $102,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,750 shares of company stock valued at $5,685,520 in the last ninety days. 2.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 373.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 477 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 529 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electronic Arts (EA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.