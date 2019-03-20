Elementis (ELM) Downgraded to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Elementis (LON:ELM) to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 200 ($2.61).

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Elementis from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price (down from GBX 290 ($3.79)) on shares of Elementis in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price (down from GBX 306 ($4.00)) on shares of Elementis in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Elementis from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elementis presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 240 ($3.14).

Shares of LON:ELM opened at GBX 169.30 ($2.21) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $985.19 million and a PE ratio of 21.43. Elementis has a twelve month low of GBX 151.60 ($1.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 294.50 ($3.85). The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.26 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Elementis’s previous dividend of $2.24. This represents a yield of 2.58%. Elementis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.76%.

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

