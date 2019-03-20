Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) Holdings Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 54,246 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $47,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,560,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $388,890,000 after purchasing an additional 209,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,603,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,029,000 after purchasing an additional 288,252 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,029,000 after purchasing an additional 288,252 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 502,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,769,000 after purchasing an additional 201,706 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 419,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,594,000 after purchasing an additional 128,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $75.00 target price on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $68.00 target price on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Emergent Biosolutions from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent Biosolutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

EBS opened at $49.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.10. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 1-year low of $46.93 and a 1-year high of $73.89.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.05 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Abdun-Nabi sold 14,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $846,372.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,287,473.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 10,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $618,510.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,478,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,180,952.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,132 shares of company stock worth $3,411,113. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Emergent Biosolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases.

