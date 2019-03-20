Encore Capital Group (ECPG) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

ECPG opened at $29.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.93 million, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Encore Capital Group has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $47.80.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $348.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.81 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 522.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 329.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

