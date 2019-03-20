Endologix, Inc. (ELGX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endologix in a report on Tuesday, February 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELGX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Endologix by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,699,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 54,666 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Endologix in the third quarter valued at $1,223,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Endologix in the third quarter valued at $340,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endologix in the third quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endologix in the third quarter valued at $116,000.

Shares of ELGX stock opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. Endologix has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $73.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38.

Endologix Company Profile

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. It offers minimally-invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) products, including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the ovation abdominal stent graft system.

