ENI (ENI) Given a €17.90 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been given a €17.90 ($20.81) target price by research analysts at HSBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.50 ($22.67) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ENI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €18.19 ($21.16).

ENI stock traded down €0.12 ($0.14) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €15.78 ($18.34). The stock had a trading volume of 7,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48. ENI has a 52-week low of €13.48 ($15.67) and a 52-week high of €16.90 ($19.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.53.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 46 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, and Mozambique.

