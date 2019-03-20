ENI (ENI) PT Set at €18.30 by Berenberg Bank

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been given a €18.30 ($21.28) price objective by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ENI. Morgan Stanley set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Barclays set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ENI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €18.19 ($21.15).

ENI stock opened at €15.90 ($18.49) on Monday. ENI has a one year low of €13.48 ($15.67) and a one year high of €16.90 ($19.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.53, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion and a PE ratio of 13.59.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 46 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, and Mozambique.

