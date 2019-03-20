EnLink Midstream Partners LP (ENLK) Receives $16.77 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of EnLink Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENLK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of EnLink Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EnLink Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSE ENLK remained flat at $$12.05 during midday trading on Wednesday. 26,100,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,912,632. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 401.67 and a beta of 2.02. EnLink Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream Partners by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream Partners by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream Partners

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP, through its subsidiary, EnLink Midstream Operating, LP, provides midstream energy services. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate segments. The company provides gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, condensate stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), crude oil, and condensate.

