Ensign Energy Services (ESI) Lifted to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday. The firm presently has a C$7.25 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$5.75. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Scotiabank cut shares of Ensign Energy Services from an “average” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 30th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.85.

Shares of Ensign Energy Services stock traded up C$0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$6.00. 1,165,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,024. The stock has a market cap of $867.44 million and a P/E ratio of 16.22. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$4.14 and a 12-month high of C$7.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes bought 40,000 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.32 per share, with a total value of C$212,852.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 728,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,874,124.57.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

