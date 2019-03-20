EPR Properties (EPR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.38

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

EPR Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 74.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $5.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.1%.

NYSE:EPR opened at $74.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.69. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $52.80 and a fifty-two week high of $76.16.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $62,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,633.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael L. Hirons sold 8,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $609,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,384 in the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Raymond James raised shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.93.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

