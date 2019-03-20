Equinix Inc (EQIX) Insider Sells $111,255.00 in Stock

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.02, for a total transaction of $111,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,536.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Earl Campbell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Equinix alerts:

On Tuesday, February 26th, Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,085 shares of Equinix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.53, for a total transaction of $462,785.05.

On Wednesday, January 16th, Michael Earl Campbell sold 962 shares of Equinix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.29, for a total transaction of $366,800.98.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $448.08. 407,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,031. Equinix Inc has a 12-month low of $335.29 and a 12-month high of $457.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($3.10). Equinix had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 20.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.46 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 26th. This represents a $9.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.56%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,266,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Equinix by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Equinix by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQIX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $484.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $481.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $477.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $467.00 to $474.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $496.08.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Equinix Inc (EQIX) Insider Sells $111,255.00 in Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/equinix-inc-eqix-insider-sells-111255-00-in-stock.html.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.