Equitable Group Inc. (EQB) Senior Officer Sells C$33,461.77 in Stock

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Senior Officer Isabelle Farella sold 487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.71, for a total transaction of C$33,461.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$78,947.79.

TSE:EQB opened at C$68.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 7.13. Equitable Group Inc. has a one year low of C$52.01 and a one year high of C$72.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EQB shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Cormark upped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$76.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Equitable Group from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$82.83.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. Its deposit products include guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), and deposit notes. The company also provides single family lending services, such as loans secured by owner-occupied and investment properties comprising detached and semi-detached houses, townhouses, and condos through a range of products, such as mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and equity release mortgages; and commercial lending products that include mortgages on commercial properties comprising mixed-use, multi-unit residential, shopping plaza, professional office, and industrial properties.

