Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for AvalonBay Communities Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (AVB)

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $9.79 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $207.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $168.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Citigroup downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities to $208.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Argus raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.94.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $196.42 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $156.40 and a 1-year high of $200.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $578.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.56 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 10.5% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 452,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,977,000 after purchasing an additional 13,684 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 26.2% during the third quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 21,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 223,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,981 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 4,092 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.94, for a total transaction of $814,062.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 67,789 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.41, for a total value of $13,314,437.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,837 shares of company stock valued at $18,248,863. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.33%.

AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,158 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 21 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

