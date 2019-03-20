Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Switch Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (SWCH)

Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Switch in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair analyst J. Breen expects that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SWCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Switch in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.73.

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $10.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Switch has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $16.23.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.36 million. Switch had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Switch during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Switch during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Switch during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Switch during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Switch by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $3,126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.0294 dividend. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet. The company develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia.

