Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 343,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 215,465 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $33,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 278.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,707,000 after purchasing an additional 302,854 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 454,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,183,000 after purchasing an additional 200,862 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,167,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $696,214,000 after purchasing an additional 196,551 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 150.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 324,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,333,000 after purchasing an additional 195,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 947,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,983,000 after purchasing an additional 172,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $111.22 on Wednesday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.38 and a fifty-two week high of $114.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.41). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $243.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 56.85%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Citigroup set a $107.00 target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.08.

In other Equity Lifestyle Properties news, Director David J. Contis sold 6,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $694,492.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,378 shares in the company, valued at $145,420.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/equity-lifestyle-properties-inc-els-shares-sold-by-nuveen-asset-management-llc.html.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.