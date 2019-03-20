Equity Residential (EQR) Shares Bought by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 6,420.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,632,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $73.50 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $75.65. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.54). Equity Residential had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $652.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.5675 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 66.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. Mizuho cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on Equity Residential to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Scott Fenster sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.21, for a total transaction of $34,299.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan W. George sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $1,839,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,872 shares of company stock valued at $16,960,483 in the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

