Erich Platzer Sells 20,000 Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) Stock

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) Director Erich Platzer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $43,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

APTO traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $2.26. The stock had a trading volume of 665,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,138. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $85.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.59.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Noven Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 57,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 1,130.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 168,501 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. 7.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price target on Aptose Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

