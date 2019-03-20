Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) SVP Vijay Bhasin Sells 45,315 Shares

Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 45,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $2,016,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,646,439. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vijay Bhasin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, Vijay Bhasin sold 41,007 shares of Essent Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $1,776,423.24.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.50. Essent Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $47.94.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.76 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 64.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Essent Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 241,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after buying an additional 14,785 shares during the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth $7,758,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the third quarter worth $4,204,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 408.0% in the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 63,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Essent Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

