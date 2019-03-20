Etsy Inc (ETSY) Shares Bought by Crosslink Capital Inc.

Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 76.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,950 shares during the quarter. Etsy comprises about 2.6% of Crosslink Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Crosslink Capital Inc. owned 0.16% of Etsy worth $9,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,339,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $396,711,000 after purchasing an additional 238,711 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,005,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,795,000 after purchasing an additional 13,705 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 265.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,392,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,734 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,507,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,924,000 after purchasing an additional 374,900 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,275,000 after purchasing an additional 104,042 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETSY stock opened at $68.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.92, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.04. Etsy Inc has a 12-month low of $26.54 and a 12-month high of $73.35.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.77 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Etsy from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

In related news, General Counsel Jill Simeone sold 11,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $578,600.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael T. Fisher sold 46,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,046,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,050 shares of company stock worth $8,761,823. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

