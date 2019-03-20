Evelo Biosciences Inc (EVLO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 15th.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a current ratio of 16.43. Evelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $276.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVLO. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 101.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 888,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,819,000 after buying an additional 448,118 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 258.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 172,804 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the second quarter worth $227,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.