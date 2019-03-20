Everex Price Reaches $0.32 on Major Exchanges (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Everex token can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00007863 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Huobi, IDEX and OKEx. Everex has a market capitalization of $7.12 million and $419,773.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Everex has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007863 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00376103 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024904 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.77 or 0.01644727 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00230164 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004789 BTC.

About Everex

Everex’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,295,000 tokens. The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everex Token Trading

Everex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Mercatox, BX Thailand, Binance, IDEX, Huobi, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

