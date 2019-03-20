Evolent Health (EVH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

Get Evolent Health alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EVH. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. TheStreet cut Evolent Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Evolent Health from $34.00 to $21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Evolent Health from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.54.

NYSE:EVH traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,469,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,223. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $29.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 8.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Evolent Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Evolent Health by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,642,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,038,000 after purchasing an additional 288,195 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Evolent Health by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,713,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,264,000 after purchasing an additional 439,172 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Evolent Health by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,713,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,264,000 after purchasing an additional 439,172 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Evolent Health by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,668,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,130,000 after purchasing an additional 96,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Evolent Health by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,801,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,839,000 after purchasing an additional 369,940 shares in the last quarter.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolent Health (EVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.