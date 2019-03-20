Exelon Co. (EXC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th.

Get Exelon alerts:

NYSE:EXC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.15. The company had a trading volume of 115,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,233,373. Exelon has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The energy giant reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Exelon had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 53,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $2,667,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,874.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paymon Aliabadi sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $846,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,142 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,083,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 183,190 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after acquiring an additional 28,714 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 281,302 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after acquiring an additional 114,217 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,974,405 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $89,046,000 after acquiring an additional 293,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 81,800 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.