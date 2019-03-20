Exterran Corp (EXTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $351.35 Million

Equities analysts expect that Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) will report $351.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $343.70 million to $359.00 million. Exterran reported sales of $350.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Exterran.

Get Exterran alerts:

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.23). Exterran had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.50 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXTN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exterran from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th.

NYSE EXTN traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $18.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24. Exterran has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $31.39. The stock has a market cap of $654.86 million, a P/E ratio of 96.26 and a beta of 1.35.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exterran by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exterran by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Exterran during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exterran during the third quarter worth $248,000. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation engages in the compression, production, and processing of products and services for the oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. Its contract operation services include personnel, equipment, tools, materials, and supplies.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exterran (EXTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.