Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (EYEG) Shares Down 7.1%

Shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 1,160,771 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 426% from the average daily volume of 220,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The firm has a market cap of $18.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,723 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG)

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

