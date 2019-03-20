Facebook, Inc. (FB) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 29.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,096,316 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 869,919 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Facebook were worth $344,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.0% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 20.0% in the third quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 37.5% in the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 550,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $90,453,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.7% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,578 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 59.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $128,407.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,081,755.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.02, for a total value of $233,632.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,209.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 391,461 shares of company stock worth $60,325,530 in the last quarter. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FB. BidaskClub lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.06.

Shares of FB stock opened at $161.57 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.02 and a 52-week high of $218.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The social networking company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 39.60%. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

