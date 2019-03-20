Fastenal (FAST) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,493,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,413 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.87% of Fastenal worth $130,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Fastenal by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 187,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Fastenal by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 9,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael John Dolan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,083 shares of company stock worth $5,458,662 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Buckingham Research set a $51.00 target price on Fastenal and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Longbow Research cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $62.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 5.30. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $63.72.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 15.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 65.40%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

