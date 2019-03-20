F&C Commercial Property Trust Ltd to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 (FCPT)

F&C Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:FCPT) declared a dividend on Friday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON FCPT opened at GBX 123.68 ($1.62) on Wednesday. F&C Commercial Property Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 1.21 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 124.40 ($1.63).

F&C Commercial Property Trust Company Profile

F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited operates as a property investment company in the United Kingdom. The company primarily invests in a portfolio of commercial properties, including office, retail, and industrial sectors. F&C Investment Business Limited serves as the investment manager to F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited.

