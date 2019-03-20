FDx Advisors Inc. Has $7.91 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 56.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,602 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,211,601 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $376,955,000 after buying an additional 984,962 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 231,308 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $16,705,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 18,677 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 10,012 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,634 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABT. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays set a $84.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.18.

NYSE ABT opened at $79.96 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $56.81 and a 52 week high of $80.25. The stock has a market cap of $140.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In related news, insider Sharon J. Bracken sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $428,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,978.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 2,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $175,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,096,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,669 shares of company stock valued at $14,085,330. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

