Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Home Depot Inc (HD)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 242,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.6% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $41,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its stake in Home Depot by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 1,658 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 22,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Edward Jones raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Bank of America set a $195.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $194.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.41.

In other news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 23,744 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total value of $4,343,489.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,813 shares in the company, valued at $15,880,702.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Holifield sold 12,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.60, for a total transaction of $2,203,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,794 shares in the company, valued at $7,306,178.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,194 shares of company stock worth $7,553,141 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $184.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $215.43. The company has a market capitalization of $205.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 1,441.05%. The company had revenue of $26.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.01%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/ferguson-wellman-capital-management-inc-lowers-holdings-in-home-depot-inc-hd.html.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.