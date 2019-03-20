Ffcm LLC Acquires 1,707 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Ffcm LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Ffcm LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.88.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $157.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $113.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.48 and a 12-month high of $167.72.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

In other Honeywell International news, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 73,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.30, for a total transaction of $11,318,213.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,139,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 4,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.75, for a total transaction of $629,807.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Ffcm LLC Acquires 1,707 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (HON)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/ffcm-llc-acquires-1707-shares-of-honeywell-international-inc-hon.html.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.