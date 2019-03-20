Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $566,000 Holdings in Oppenheimer S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (RWK)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.10% of Oppenheimer S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oppenheimer S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oppenheimer S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oppenheimer S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period.

Get Oppenheimer S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF alerts:

Shares of RWK stock opened at $59.56 on Wednesday. Oppenheimer S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $65.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.0986 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $566,000 Holdings in Oppenheimer S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (RWK)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/financial-advocates-investment-management-has-566000-holdings-in-oppenheimer-sp-midcap-400-revenue-etf-rwk.html.

Oppenheimer S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.