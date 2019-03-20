Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Upwork alerts:

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.66. Upwork Inc has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Financial Advocates Investment Management Takes $675,000 Position in Upwork Inc (UPWK)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/financial-advocates-investment-management-takes-675000-position-in-upwork-inc-upwk.html.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online platform that connects businesses and freelancers. Its platform comprise freelancers in content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development categories. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc and changed its name to Upwork Inc in May 2015.

Read More: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.