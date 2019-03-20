Financial Advocates Investment Management Trims Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.08% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6,534.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,379,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313,710 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,574,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 765,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,218,000 after purchasing an additional 420,247 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 220,370.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 363,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,109,000 after purchasing an additional 363,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,626,000.

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $85.28 on Wednesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $71.41 and a 52 week high of $86.39.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

