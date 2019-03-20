FinnCap Raises K3 Business Technology Group (KBT) Price Target to GBX 290

K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) had its price target raised by FinnCap from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a research report released on Tuesday. They currently have a corporate rating on the stock.

Shares of LON KBT opened at GBX 227 ($2.97) on Tuesday. K3 Business Technology Group has a 12 month low of GBX 161 ($2.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 245.98 ($3.21). The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.17. The stock has a market cap of $97.30 million and a PE ratio of -15.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.54 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from K3 Business Technology Group’s previous dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. K3 Business Technology Group’s payout ratio is presently -0.07%.

About K3 Business Technology Group

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated business solutions to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors in the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through Own IP and Supply Chain Solutions & Managed Services segments. The company offers enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management software, as well as point solutions, and hosting and managed services.

