Finsbury Food Group (FIF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $68.84

Shares of Finsbury Food Group plc (LON:FIF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 68.84 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 71.50 ($0.93), with a volume of 196392 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.91).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.65 million and a PE ratio of 9.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.16 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Finsbury Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

In other Finsbury Food Group news, insider Bob Beveridge bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £9,940 ($12,988.37).

Finsbury Food Group Company Profile (LON:FIF)

Finsbury Food Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of cakes, bread, and bakery snack products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a range of bread and morning goods, such as rolls, hot cross buns, muffins, artisan breads, and healthy lifestyle and organic breads, as well as baguettes, doughnuts, and morning pastries under the Village Bakery, Vogel's, and Cranks Organic brands; and cakes, including sponge cakes, loaf cakes, seasonal cakes, and individually portioned sweet snacks, such as chocolate cake bites, cake slices, cake bars, and mini rolls.

