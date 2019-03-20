Firecoin Reaches Market Cap of $131,851.00 (FIRE)

Firecoin (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One Firecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.34 or 0.00019900 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Firecoin has a total market capitalization of $131,851.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Firecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Firecoin has traded 29.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.26 or 0.02263416 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00471076 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00021180 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00011375 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00022957 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00020269 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00010401 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00040587 BTC.

Firecoin Profile

FIRE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2014. Firecoin’s total supply is 98,412 coins. Firecoin’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Firecoin is /r/Fire_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Firecoin

Firecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Firecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

