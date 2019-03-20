FireEye Inc (FEYE) Receives $19.72 Average PT from Brokerages

FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.72.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FEYE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of FireEye from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th.

In other news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 55,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $932,000.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 501,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,382,471.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Travis M. Reese sold 101,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $1,698,020.07. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 904,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,107,460.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,941 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEYE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FireEye by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,137,591 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $274,339,000 after acquiring an additional 579,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in FireEye by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,137,591 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $274,339,000 after acquiring an additional 579,676 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in FireEye in the third quarter worth about $75,475,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in FireEye in the fourth quarter worth about $54,563,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FireEye by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226,328 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $52,299,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FireEye stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $17.10. 95,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,218,549. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.03. FireEye has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $20.61.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The information security company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. FireEye had a negative net margin of 29.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $217.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FireEye will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. It offers vector-specific appliance, virtual appliance, and cloud-based solutions to detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products, email security solutions, and endpoint security solutions.

