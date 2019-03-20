First Community Bankshares Inc (FCBC) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 69.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,884 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of First Community Bankshares worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCBC. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 57.9% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. BB&T Corp boosted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 20,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FCBC opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. First Community Bankshares Inc has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $36.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.76 million, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.68.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 29.02%. The company had revenue of $30.18 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub raised First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

