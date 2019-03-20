First Data Corp (FDC) Shares Bought by Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC

Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,297,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 385,939 shares during the quarter. First Data makes up about 1.1% of Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Data were worth $38,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FDC. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in First Data by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 46,971,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465,388 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in First Data by 3,218.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,747,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544,302 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Data by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 7,203,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Data by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,211,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,632 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Data by 5,503.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,636,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FDC shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of First Data in a report on Monday, December 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of First Data in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on First Data from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Data in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on First Data from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “fair value” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.98.

In related news, EVP John F. Whorley, Jr. sold 38,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $997,460.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,685.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Gelb sold 38,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $1,000,387.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 432,951 shares in the company, valued at $11,213,430.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 355,384 shares of company stock worth $9,173,375 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of First Data stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.03. The company had a trading volume of 117,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,677,599. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.28. First Data Corp has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $26.62.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. First Data had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Data Corp will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

About First Data

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

