First Financial Bank Trust Division Decreases Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,108 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 4.3% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $24,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.6% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the third quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 24,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.6% in the third quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gary A. Coombe sold 9,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $845,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,746.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 3,224 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $317,789.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,270,496 shares of company stock valued at $224,931,027 over the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.21.

NYSE PG opened at $101.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $258.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.38. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $102.89.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.16 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 21.41%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

