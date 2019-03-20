First Foundation Advisors Acquires 1,287 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)

First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,811.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 848.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $179.05 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $143.46 and a 1-year high of $187.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.3242 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

