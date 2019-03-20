First Foundation Advisors Acquires Shares of 7,000 Workday Inc (WDAY)

First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,604,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,840,044,000 after purchasing an additional 98,167 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Workday by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,604,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,840,044,000 after purchasing an additional 98,167 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,164,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,303,660,000 after purchasing an additional 462,730 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Workday by 977.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,150,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Workday by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,083,669 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $450,154,000 after purchasing an additional 264,048 shares in the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP James P. Shaughnessy sold 10,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total transaction of $1,556,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,370 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,050,413.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,134,350 shares of company stock worth $199,234,879 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $191.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of -156.99 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Workday Inc has a 1 year low of $117.24 and a 1 year high of $200.00.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

