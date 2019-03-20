First Foundation Advisors Buys Shares of 13,185 Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,185 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $85.32 on Wednesday. Fortinet Inc has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $94.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.83, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $507.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $97,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,713.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $40,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,125 shares of company stock valued at $16,350,547 over the last three months. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

